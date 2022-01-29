Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

