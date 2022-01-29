Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:VLO opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

