Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $104.95 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

