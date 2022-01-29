Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 307,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $71.09 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.18 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

