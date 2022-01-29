Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VNE. Barclays upped their price target on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

VNE stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,184,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Veoneer by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 778,247 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,473,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,087,000. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

