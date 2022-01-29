Verasity Price Reaches $0.0203 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $90.90 million and $49.06 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.