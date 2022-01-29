Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Raised to $49.00 at Raymond James

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

VBTX opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after buying an additional 1,297,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 104,966.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after buying an additional 650,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $23,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 477,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 1,564.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 344,039 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

