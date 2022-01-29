Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.40.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,012,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

