Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,282,821 shares of company stock worth $122,266,110. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $1,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

