Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,033 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $1,324,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $583,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 55.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 429,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after buying an additional 153,600 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

