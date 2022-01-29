Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,906 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 207.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $287.70 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.32 and its 200 day moving average is $310.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

