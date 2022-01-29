Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 35.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 119.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 135,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $57.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

