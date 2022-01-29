Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $71,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.