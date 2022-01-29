Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,889 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of M/I Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,448,000 after acquiring an additional 141,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,385 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 92.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 215,777 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MHO stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

