Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,663 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC lifted its position in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in UGI by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 852,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,721,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

