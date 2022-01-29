Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,228 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Dillard’s worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 373.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS opened at $251.02 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDS. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

