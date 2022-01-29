Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Village Farms International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Village Farms International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $423.84 million, a PE ratio of -120.22 and a beta of 3.35.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.