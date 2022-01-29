Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,080,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPER opened at $0.00 on Friday. Viper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

