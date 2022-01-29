Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VMUK. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital upgraded Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.37) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.56) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.50) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 228.67 ($3.09).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 186.55 ($2.52) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 127.40 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 190.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($9,169.13).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

