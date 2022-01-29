Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on V. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.92.

Shares of V stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.27. Visa has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

