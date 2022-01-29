Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $283.00 at Piper Sandler

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.92.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $228.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.27. Visa has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.