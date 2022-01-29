Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for 2.1% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.67 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

