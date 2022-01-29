Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Trading 3% Higher

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.20. 24,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 33,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $334.25 million, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vitru Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,694,000. Compass Group LLC lifted its position in Vitru by 0.7% in the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Vitru by 16.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vitru in the second quarter worth $211,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

