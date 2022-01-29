Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Trading 3% Higher

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.20. 24,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 33,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $334.25 million, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,694,000. Compass Group LLC lifted its position in Vitru by 0.7% in the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Vitru by 16.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vitru in the second quarter worth $211,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
