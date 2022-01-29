Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.63

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 14357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vontier by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,566,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,023,000 after purchasing an additional 99,892 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vontier by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 485,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 66,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

