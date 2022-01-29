Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.16

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $8.00. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 37,661 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the period.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

