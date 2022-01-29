WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.88.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth approximately $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth approximately $303,334,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth approximately $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth approximately $127,945,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,046,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.