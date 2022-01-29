Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in January

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE WAVC remained flat at $$9.64 during trading on Friday. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.