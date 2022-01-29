Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report sales of $3.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $13.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $16.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.27.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Wayfair by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,595,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.18 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96.

Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

