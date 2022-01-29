Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $29.18

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.18, but opened at $31.00. Weatherford International shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 2,808 shares.

WFRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

