Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($8.59) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.75). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,021 shares of company stock valued at $648,697. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,164,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

