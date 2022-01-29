Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the December 31st total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.84. 79,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,871. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.