West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by 20.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of WTBA opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $489.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $214,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $112,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,349 shares of company stock worth $206,668. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

