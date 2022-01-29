Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 48.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

WABC opened at $57.68 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

