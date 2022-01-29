Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

