Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.51

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and traded as low as $9.19. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 13,224 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter worth $133,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter worth $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

