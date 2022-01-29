Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.09.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

