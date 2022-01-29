Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.90 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
