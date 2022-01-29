Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.90 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

