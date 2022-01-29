Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price cut by Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.09.

WDC stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

