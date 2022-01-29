Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 121,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,002,068 shares.The stock last traded at $56.51 and had previously closed at $54.58.

The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.09.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

