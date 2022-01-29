WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives GBX 2,065.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,065.29 ($27.86).

SMWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($29.41) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.82) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($23.49) to GBX 1,737 ($23.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.52), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($670,302.10). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu acquired 2,500 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($51,672.96).

SMWH stock traded down GBX 27.50 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,681 ($22.68). The company had a trading volume of 358,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,501. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,303 ($17.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,064 ($27.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,492.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,579.77.

WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

