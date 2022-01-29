WHALE Market Capitalization Tops $52.89 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $52.89 million and $1.38 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $7.24 or 0.00019316 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.64 or 0.06778770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.32 or 0.99853874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054168 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,303,276 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

