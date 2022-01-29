Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.00-27.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-6% (implying $23.08-23.30 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.69 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.23.

NYSE WHR opened at $205.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.28. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

