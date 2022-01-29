Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) PT Raised to €34.50 at UBS Group

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from €32.40 ($36.82) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Wienerberger has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $8.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.