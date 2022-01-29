Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) PT Raised to €34.50 at UBS Group

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from €32.40 ($36.82) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.
OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Wienerberger has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $8.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.
About Wienerberger
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
