Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 53.3% in January

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.
