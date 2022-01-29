William Blair Comments on 3M’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3M in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.90.

Get 3M alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

NYSE MMM opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $160.54 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average of $183.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.