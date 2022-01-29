William Blair Weighs in on Atlas Copco AB’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Copco in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.00.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.