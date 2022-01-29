Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC) Short Interest Up 487.5% in January

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 487.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,646,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,978,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 279,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,271. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is based in Westport, Connecticut.

