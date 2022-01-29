Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend by 63.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of WTFC opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

