Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $631,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

IEF stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.69 and a 1-year high of $118.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

