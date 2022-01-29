Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 3,189 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

